2nd Publix announced for Louisville

A Publix will be built at the corner of Ballardsville Road and Brownsboro Road, which is not...
A Publix will be built at the corner of Ballardsville Road and Brownsboro Road, which is not far from Norton Commons, the company announced Tuesday.(Twitter: Publix)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A second Publix store is coming to Jefferson County.

It will be built at the corner of Ballardsville Road and Brownsboro Road, which is not far from Norton Commons, the company announced Tuesday.

The store is expected to open in early 2024 and will have a 55,700-square-foot supermarket, a pharmacy, and a liquor store.

Publix announced its first store in Kentucky in September, which will also be built in Middletown. It is set to be built on Old Henry Road and will open in late 2023.

“We are proud to be planting roots in Jefferson County and look forward to building lifelong relationships with our new customers,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said in a statement. “With two planned stores currently in development, we are excited to continue sharing our Publix culture and commitment to service with the Bluegrass State.”

