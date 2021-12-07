Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl in North Carolina

Ava Lee Pierce, 1, is believed to have been abducted by Roxanne Cromer Parson, 34.
Ava Lee Pierce, 1, is believed to have been abducted by Roxanne Cromer Parson, 34.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Ava Lee Pierce who authorities said was abducted from Climax, N.C., on Tuesday.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported that Ava is a 1-year-old girl, about 3-foot-8 tall and weighs 20 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt with black pants. Ava also has a birthmark on right side of her abdomen.

She was allegedly abducted by Roxanne Cromer Parson, 34, who is 5-foot-4 tall and weighs 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has sores on her face.

It is not known where Parson was heading.

If anyone has information about Ava’s disappearance, call the Randolph County Sheriffs Office immediately at (336) 318-6699, or call 911 or *HP.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - People wait in line at a COVID-19 vaccination center, near Tor Vergata hospital in Rome,...
Dentist presents fake arm for vaccine to get pass
The Whitz in Russellville burned over the weekend.
The Whitz in Russellville ‘a total loss’ after weekend fire
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California
BGHS Final Walk Thru
Former students, staff take one last walk through the ‘old’ BGHS building before Dec. 17th closing
James Deslongchamps
Taylor County man accused of threatening KSP trooper

Latest News

FILE - Drake accepts the artist of the decade award at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday,...
Drake withdraws 2 Grammy nominations from final ballot
Drake withdrew his Grammy nominations from consideration.
Hollywood Minute: Drake withdraws nominations from Grammys
FILE - Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, speaks with members of the...
Pence’s former top aide cooperating with Jan. 6 panel
In this May 20, 2016, file photo, actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the "Empire" FYC...
Smollett back on stand after calling hoax claim ‘100% false’