Cold Tuesday, but another big warm up on the way!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After Monday’s strong to severe storms due to a strong cold front, the weather is finally quiet. Cold, but quiet. December weather is with us Tuesday, but don’t hold your breath as warmer air is on the way!

Tuesday is cold, but things will be very warm by Friday! (WBKO)

Tuesday morning will warrant the winter coat and you’ll need to keep it on, because Tuesday will be a cold day compared to what we had this weekend! Highs Tuesday will only be in the upper 30s and lower 40s with partly to mostly cloudy skies! A very weak disturbance moves through the region Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, and though most will be dry, folks in central Kentucky could see a few snow flurries - though no impacts are expected. Up to a dusting of snow could be possible for folks in Hardin, Larue and Taylor counties late Tuesday and early Wednesday - everyone else can expect dry grounds.

The winter weather will be long forgotten by Wednesday as seasonable air returns from westerly winds bringing temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s and low 50s. Breezy winds make a comeback for the latter half of the work week along with rain chances Thursday with stray showers possible under variably cloudy skies. Highs will also be warmer thanks to the southerly winds, which will make highs rise into the upper 50s and low 60s! Even WARMER air arrives by Friday with continued breezy southerly winds. Highs Friday will climb in the upper 60s and low 70s along with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Though impacts are still too far out to discuss in detail, heavy rainfall and the potential for strong storms will be possible late Friday and early Saturday. Stay tuned to the WBKO First Alert Weather Team as we gather more data in the coming days. This is your First Alert on what could be impactful weather late in the week into the weekend! More rain is expected on Saturday, which could bring moderate to heavy rain to the region. Breezy winds, like a broken record, continues with temperatures knocked down in the low-to-mid 60s.

By Sunday, we have highs near normal in the upper 40s and low 50s with stray showers possible. The roller coaster forecast continues into next week with forecast highs on Monday back in the low-to-mid 50s, but even warmer air will move in through mid December. Long range forecast models are also hinting at temperatures above average along with drier air in the region! Hard to get in the holiday spirit with warm conditions - but we’re sure many of you out there aren’t complaining!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chilly. High 43. Low 28. Winds E at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer. High 52. Low 29. Winds W at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Even warmer. Stray showers possible. High 61. Low 54. Winds S at 14 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 52

Normal Low: 33

Record High Today: 70 (1916, 1951)

Record Low Today: 7 (1977)

Sunrise: 6:46 a.m.

Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 17)

Mold Count: Low (3337 - Mold Spore Count)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 67

Yesterday’s Low: 31

Yesterday’s Precip: 1.32″

Monthly Precip: 1.53″ (+0.63″)

Yearly Precip: 52.06″ (+5.39″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Yearly Snowfall: 0.0″

