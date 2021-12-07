Advertisement

First lawsuit against Ky. doctor who failed drug test goes to trial

A civil trial involving a Kentucky doctor who failed a drug test after being pulled from the operating room is underway in Clark County.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A civil trial involving a Kentucky doctor who failed a drug test after being pulled from the operating room is underway in Clark County.

The WKYT Investigates team first reported on Dr. Michael Heilig in October 2018.

The Kentucky Medical Board restricted Dr. Heilig’s license after a failed drug test on May 10, 2018.

Records we obtained at the time showed his surgical team questioned his behavior during his first two surgeries that day. During the third surgery, the team stopped the procedure.

Since then, at least 11 lawsuits have been filed against Heilig by former patients. The first lawsuit went to trial this week.

Rebecca Pritchard said she had complications from a hip replacement performed by Heilig just two days before that failed test.

The lawsuit claims Heilig was not fit for surgery and should not have been allowed to do her procedure.

Heilig has denied all of the allegations. His medical license was reinstated in November of 2018.

The trial is scheduled for the rest of the week in Clark Circuit Court.

Pritchard and her husband are asking the jury for compensation to cover all medical costs, lost earnings and pain and suffering.

Kentucky Orthopedic Associates, Clark Regional Medical Center and Lifepoint of Kentucky are co-defendants in the lawsuit.

