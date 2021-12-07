Greenwood’s Caitlyn Oliver signs with Dyersburg State Softball

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Another Greenwood Gator joins the lengthy list of National Letter of Intent signees.

Greenwood softball infielder Caitlyn Oliver signed her National Letter of Intent on Monday afternoon to play softball for the Dyersburg State Eagles.

Oliver hit for a .236 batting average with 22 hits and 12 RBIs for the Gators last season. She’s the second Gator softball star to sign her NLI, just three weeks after her teammate Allyson Smith signed to play with UAB.

“It says a lot about the program. We’ve had a lot of girls sign that I’ve played with. Many girls have signed,” Oliver said.

“We’ve had a good solid program here. Great coaches have come through here.”

Oliver’s head coach, Taylor Proctor - a former Gator softball star herself - spoke humbly about the achievement.

“I don’t think it says anything about me or the program. It says a lot about these girls,” Proctor said.

“We’ve got a good set of girls, especially this year, with our five seniors that are hard workers. That’s what it takes to play at the next level. That’s what they’re gonna do.”

