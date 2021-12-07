Advertisement

Livestream: Allen County-Scottsville vs Warren East basketball

KHSAA
KHSAA(Mohammad Ahmad)
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Watch tonight’s Prepspin matches of the night as the Allen County-Scottsville Patriots and Lady Patriots each head to Warren East to battle the Raiders and Lady Raiders at https://www.wbko.com/prepspin/ or at https://www.prepspin.com/

Special thanks to Prepspin and Warren County Public Schools Sports Broadcasting Network.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

