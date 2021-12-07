NWS: EF-1 tornado touched down in Todd County Monday morning

TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Weather Service in Paducah has now confirmed that a tornado touched down in Todd County Monday morning.

[Story continues after post]

Officials from the National Weather Service in Paducah confirmed today that an EF-1 tornado touched down near Elkton early Monday morning. Top winds: 90 mph. No injuries were reported. #wbkonews #wbkowx #kywx Posted by WBKO News on Tuesday, December 7, 2021

After assessing damage in the area, NWS Paducah says an EF-1 tornado touched down near Elkton with 90 mph winds.

RELATED: Storm damage in Todd County after possible tornado

The storm damage captured by WBKO News included power lines down, fallen trees, structures that were blown over and a brick church sign that broke and toppled over.

According to reports from the Weather Service, two semi-trailers were flipped over, several older barns were damaged or destroyed and many large trees were uprooted or snapped. There was also minor roof damage that occurred to a few barns and a house.

No injuries were reported.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.