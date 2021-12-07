NWS: EF-1 tornado touched down in Todd County Monday morning
TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Weather Service in Paducah has now confirmed that a tornado touched down in Todd County Monday morning.
After assessing damage in the area, NWS Paducah says an EF-1 tornado touched down near Elkton with 90 mph winds.
The storm damage captured by WBKO News included power lines down, fallen trees, structures that were blown over and a brick church sign that broke and toppled over.
According to reports from the Weather Service, two semi-trailers were flipped over, several older barns were damaged or destroyed and many large trees were uprooted or snapped. There was also minor roof damage that occurred to a few barns and a house.
No injuries were reported.
