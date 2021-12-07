Advertisement

NWS: EF-1 tornado touched down in Todd County Monday morning

Structure on top of tree on truck on Pond River Road.
Structure on top of tree on truck on Pond River Road.(Jeanna Kleine-Kracht, WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Weather Service in Paducah has now confirmed that a tornado touched down in Todd County Monday morning.

[Story continues after post]

Officials from the National Weather Service in Paducah confirmed today that an EF-1 tornado touched down near Elkton early Monday morning. Top winds: 90 mph. No injuries were reported. #wbkonews #wbkowx #kywx

Posted by WBKO News on Tuesday, December 7, 2021

After assessing damage in the area, NWS Paducah says an EF-1 tornado touched down near Elkton with 90 mph winds.

RELATED: Storm damage in Todd County after possible tornado

The storm damage captured by WBKO News included power lines down, fallen trees, structures that were blown over and a brick church sign that broke and toppled over.

According to reports from the Weather Service, two semi-trailers were flipped over, several older barns were damaged or destroyed and many large trees were uprooted or snapped. There was also minor roof damage that occurred to a few barns and a house.

No injuries were reported.

