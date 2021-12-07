Record total raised from 2021 Teen Angel Donation Blast

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The record total raised from the 2021 Teen Angel Donation Blast is $28, 820.48!

Members from the community came to support the Teen Angel in droves donating a total of $14,410.24

Crocker Law Firm matched the amount to the total of $28,820.48.

Crocker Law Firm thanks the community for the support of this program over the years.

