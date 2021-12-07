Advertisement

Russellville’s Mikie Benton named 1A Coach of the Year

Mikie Benton
Mikie Benton(Mohammad Ahmad)
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mikie Benton continues racking up more accolades for the Panthers.

Just days after his team’s heartbreaking loss in the 1A State Championship Game to Pikeville, the Russellville head coach was voted as the 1A Football Coach of the Year.

Benton, in his fourth season at the helm, led Russellville to a 12-2 record and its first state title game appearance since 1990 - the last time the Panthers won a state title.

“To be named 1A coach of the year by our peers and fellow coaches, it’s just surreal. I don’t know. It just opens my eyes,” Benton said. “People really are paying attention to the things that are going on.”

The honor is fitting for Benton - a Russellville native who played for the Panthers from 2004 to 2007. That led to him becoming a walk-on defensive back for the Kentucky Wildcats football team from 2008 to 2013. His team’s 1A state title game loss was the first time he’d been back to Kroger Field since his playing days.

That’s a day he says he’s still thinking about.

“To be honest, I’m not sure much the honor helps,” Benton said jokingly. “I’m still in that dark phase.”

But as Russellville looks ahead to the future, he uses this past season and the Panthers’ success to challenge the naysayers

“In my eyes, it’s little itty-bitty Russellville. No one is really lookin at the West Side of the state. But that’s changing.”

