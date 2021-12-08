Advertisement

Bowling Green makes list of best places to visit at Christmas

Light up Downtown Bowling Green
Light up Downtown Bowling Green(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Traveling for Christmas is a tradition observed by many, but South Central Kentuckians can stay a little closer to home this year if they want to visit one of the best U.S. cities for the holiday.

Bowling Green made Conde Nast Traveler’s “The Best U.S. Cities to Visit at Christmas” list for 2021. The article said that while you wouldn’t expect an Arctic experience in southern Kentucky, Bowling Green was shaking up the holiday game this year.

The website lists the Reindeer Farm, Twinkle at the Track, the SOKY Ice Rink, and the Lodge at Old Stone as reasons to make the trip.

Other cities making the list include Asheville, North Carolina and Dallas, Texas. For a full list click here.

