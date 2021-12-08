Crime Stoppers: Woman steals headphones

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are looking for a woman who stole several sets of headphones.

On Thursday December 2, 2021 an unknown female entered a Bowling Green business. Police say she then concealed numerous sets of headphones in her purse.

When employees tried to stop her as she left the store without paying, she got into a maroon Buick Rendezvous that was waiting for her in the parking lot., and both she and the driver took off.

The suspect is a white woman with dark hair tinted red. She was wearing a hooded shirt that reads “To thine own self be true.”

