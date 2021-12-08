Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Woman steals headphones

By Gene Birk
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are looking for a woman who stole several sets of headphones.

On Thursday December 2, 2021 an unknown female entered a Bowling Green business. Police say she then concealed numerous sets of headphones in her purse.

When employees tried to stop her as she left the store without paying, she got into a maroon Buick Rendezvous that was waiting for her in the parking lot., and both she and the driver took off.

The suspect is a white woman with dark hair tinted red. She was wearing a hooded shirt that reads “To thine own self be true.”

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name; and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

