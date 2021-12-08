Advertisement

Glasgow Police warn of increased counterfeit pills containing opioids

Glasgow Police Department
Glasgow Police Department(WBKO)
By Kelsey Deakin
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities say there’s been a rise in counterfeit pills containing opioids and that includes here locally.

According to Glasgow Police, they’ve seen an increase in overdose incidents. They believe the pills included fentanyl or other synthetic opioids. These pills often bear the same markings and stampings as legitimate, legally prescribed medication, officials stated.

“Luckily in these incidents, the individual did not succumb to the effects that the substances inflicted upon their bodies; however, many persons across Kentucky and the United States have not been so lucky,” said the Glasgow Police Department in a Facebook post.

The DEA reports 9.5 million counterfeit pills had been seized this year so far. That has been more than the last two years combined.

Police say the drugs can be 80-100 times stronger than morphine.

Please report any suspicious activity to the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165, 270-651-5151 or email tips@glasgowpd.com.

