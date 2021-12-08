Advertisement

HIGHLIGHTS: ACS Girls, Warren East boys each pick up wins

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County-Scottsville Patriots girls and Warren East boys each picked up wins on Tuesday night over at Warren East.

ACS defeated the Warren East Lady Raiders, 46-28, as the Lady Pats led since the early first quarter. On the boys side, the script flipped as the Warren East boys defeated ACS, 77-48, with the Raiders leading from start to finish.

Check out the highlights from Tuesday night’s contests.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The post shows a picture of Rep. Thomas Massie and his family smiling and posing with an...
Congressman Massie unapologetic after tweeting Christmas picture with family holding firearms
FILE - People wait in line at a COVID-19 vaccination center, near Tor Vergata hospital in Rome,...
Dentist presents fake arm for vaccine to get pass
The Whitz in Russellville burned over the weekend.
The Whitz in Russellville ‘a total loss’ after weekend fire
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California
James Deslongchamps
Taylor County man accused of threatening KSP trooper

Latest News

HS Boys bball Etown at BG
Purples dominate Elizabethtown 74-47
Doubleheader Bball ACS vs Warren East
Doubleheader Bball ACS vs Warren East
HS Boys bball Etown at BG
HS Boys bball Etown at BG
KHSAA
Livestream: Allen County-Scottsville vs Warren East basketball