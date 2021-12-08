HIGHLIGHTS: ACS Girls, Warren East boys each pick up wins
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County-Scottsville Patriots girls and Warren East boys each picked up wins on Tuesday night over at Warren East.
ACS defeated the Warren East Lady Raiders, 46-28, as the Lady Pats led since the early first quarter. On the boys side, the script flipped as the Warren East boys defeated ACS, 77-48, with the Raiders leading from start to finish.
Check out the highlights from Tuesday night’s contests.
