HIGHLIGHTS: ACS Girls, Warren East boys each pick up wins

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County-Scottsville Patriots girls and Warren East boys each picked up wins on Tuesday night over at Warren East.

ACS defeated the Warren East Lady Raiders, 46-28, as the Lady Pats led since the early first quarter. On the boys side, the script flipped as the Warren East boys defeated ACS, 77-48, with the Raiders leading from start to finish.

Check out the highlights from Tuesday night’s contests.

