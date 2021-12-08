Keep the Lights On benefit concert coming Dec. 15

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An event limited to a livestream last year is now back in person.

The Keep the Lights On benefit concert will be Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the Capitol Arts Center with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the show starting at 7 p.m.

The concert is an initiative by BG Forward, a coalition of downtown businesses, that will help raise funds to pay struggling families’ utility bills this winter.

General admission tickets are $25 and VIP tickets are also available.

The show will feature bands Fat Box, Fort Defiance, Bueler’s Day Off and BG Rock Band Academy.

To purchase tickets, email jessica@morris1881.com.

Donations can also be sent over Venmo @BG-Forward-2020 or in person at Morris Jewelry.

