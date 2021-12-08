KSP respond to officer involved shooting in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police has been requested by Elizabethtown Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday evening around 5:45 p.m. in Hardin County.

At the request of the Elizabethtown Police Department, KSP’s critical incident response team arrived on the scene and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

A male suspect was pronounced deceased by the Hardin County Coroner.

An autopsy has been scheduled by the Office of the State Medical Examiner in Louisville.

In a statement Tuesday night, KSP said they have statewide jurisdiction and investigate officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local law enforcement agencies.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.