KSP respond to officer involved shooting in Elizabethtown

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police has been requested by Elizabethtown Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday evening around 5:45 p.m. in Hardin County.

At the request of the Elizabethtown Police Department, KSP’s critical incident response team arrived on the scene and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

A male suspect was pronounced deceased by the Hardin County Coroner.

An autopsy has been scheduled by the Office of the State Medical Examiner in Louisville.

In a statement Tuesday night, KSP said they have statewide jurisdiction and investigate officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local law enforcement agencies.

