Med Center Health hosts annual ‘Make the Season Bright’ event

Med Center Health tree
Med Center Health tree(WBKO)
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health hosted their annual ‘Make the Season Bright’ event earlier tonight.

It’s a tradition they’ve held over 25 years where people can purchase a light in honor or memory of a loved one. All of the funds that are collected from will benefit the Hospitality House, which is known as a “home away from home” for family members of those staying at the hospital.

In addition, they’ve added a strand of green lights to honor their healthcare workers as a way to show respect for their bravery and leadership through the pandemic.

WBKO News spoke directly with their foundation executive director for additional details. “It’s a beautiful tree and it’s a beautiful tradition. So to purchase a light and let someone know that you thought enough about them to honor them or to memorialize a family member on this tree throughout the holiday season is just a great simple heart felt way to say that you care,” Amy Hardin said.

The decorated tree, which stands several feet above the surface, was planted eight years ago in honor of the event.

If you’d like to purchase a light in honor of a loved one click here.

