Owners plan to rebuild The Whitz in Russellville after fire causes total loss

By Katey Cook
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The cause of the fire that destroyed The Whitz, an event venue in Russellville, is still under investigation. The historic building was a total loss, but the owners plan to rebuild as soon as they are able.

“It’s going to take a while, but we’re gonna try to give it the same shape, the same look, but just updated,” Elizabeth Whitaker said. She and her husband own the property.

The building has been around since the early 1930s, it once served as Russellville’s first car dealership. “We kept the building exactly the way it was made, we just went in and added wood features and sheet metal and made a venue,” Whitaker explained.

Thankfully, nobody was inside the building at the time it caught fire, and it didn’t damage surrounding businesses. “They did all they could and I was glad that they kept it contained,” she said in reference to all of the agencies that responded.

At the end of the day, Whitaker is thankful that nobody was harmed. “You can’t restore back to the 1930′s, you can’t get that, or capture that, but we didn’t have anybody get hurt, any life lost at all, and you’ve won when you can do that.”

If you had an event scheduled to be at The Whitz, you are asked to contact 270-772-1643.

