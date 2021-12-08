Advertisement

Purples dominate Elizabethtown 74-47

HS Boys bball Etown at BG
HS Boys bball Etown at BG
By Brett Alper
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples moved to 3-0 on the season beating the Elizabethtown Panthers in a Tuesday night cross-region matchup 74-47.

Bowling Green dominated from start to finish to win their third straight game to start the season.

The Purples will take on Glasgow at home Thursday. Elizabethtown will host Central Hardin Friday.

