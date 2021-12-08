‘Shop with a Cop’ event will provide nearly 100 local children with Christmas gifts

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several area agencies came together Tuesday evening to participate in the Fraternal Order of Police’s annual Shop with a Cop event. Officers picked out Christmas presents for children in the community, who may not receive as many gifts otherwise.

“There’s basketballs, there’s footballs there’s soccer balls,” Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower said. Officers from the Bowling Green Police Department, and the chief of the Smith’s Grove Police Department also participated.

“Just knowing that they have something under their tree to get out and play with is very exciting,” Sheriff Hightower said.

One Bowling Green officer said he is happy to bring a new perspective of law enforcement to kids.

“Bringing gifts to kids, just putting a smile on their face, showing that we’re also there to bring happy smiles and not just coming there when it’s bad,” Bowling Green Police Officer Tyler Gentry said.

Some officers were excited to participate for the first time.

“Oh I was very excited, anything to help out kids I want to do it,” one of them said.

It’s a long-standing tradition for the Bowling Green Fraternal Order of Police.

“It’s been going on since longer than I’ve been involved with the FOP, and I’ve been involved with the FOP for 15 years now,” President of the Bowling Green FOP Robert Perry.

This year they bought the gifts at Meijer, they will be taken to the Boys and Girls Club in Bowling Green.

“We’re hoping that we’ll be able to help about 100 kids this year,” Robert Perry said. “I always like say it’s not a handout, It’s a hand up, you know, we’re just trying to help people out, spread a little Christmas cheer.”

