Smith’s Grove man arrested for trafficking drugs

Glasgow Drug arrest
Glasgow Drug arrest(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) -Today, the Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Veteran’s Outer Loop, which led to the arrest of one person being arrested for trafficking drugs.

According to police, 46-year-old Michael C. Lowe of Smith’s Grove had active warrants for his arrest.

Michael Clayton Lowe
Michael Clayton Lowe(WBKO)

During the search, police found a pipe containing methamphetamine residue.

Digital scales, marijuana, and meth were also found in his vehicle.

Lowe was arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana and methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lowe was also served with his active warrants.

