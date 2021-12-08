Advertisement

Statue of Confederate general removed from perch along interstate in Tenn.

After more than 20 years, a statue of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest that stood...
After more than 20 years, a statue of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest that stood alongside I-65 in Nashville, Tennessee, has been removed.(Source: WSMV)
By Tony Garcia and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A controversial statue of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest has been removed from its perch alongside I-65 in Tennessee.

For over 20 years, Bill Dorris kept the statue of Forrest on his private property, along with flags representing the Confederate states. The display could be seen from I-65 in the Crieve Hall neighborhood of Nashville, Tennessee.

The statue was removed from the location Tuesday, WSMV reports.

Dorris erected the statue in the late 1990s. He said he purposely placed it in plain view of the interstate to remind Tennesseans and visitors to the state of its history.

Dorris has since passed away.

The statue has been a continuous subject of debate in recent years, following the removal or relocation of many historical monuments around the country.

Activists have vandalized the monument over the years, with the most recent attempt leaving the word “monster” on the side of Forrest’s horse.

In September, Middle Tennessee State University voted unanimously in favor of gaining permission from the state to remove Forrest’s name from its Army ROTC building.

In July, a bust of Forrest was one of three that were removed from Tennessee’s capitol building.

Copyright 2021 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The post shows a picture of Rep. Thomas Massie and his family smiling and posing with an...
Congressman Massie unapologetic after tweeting Christmas picture with family holding firearms
FILE - People wait in line at a COVID-19 vaccination center, near Tor Vergata hospital in Rome,...
Dentist presents fake arm for vaccine to get pass
The Whitz in Russellville burned over the weekend.
The Whitz in Russellville ‘a total loss’ after weekend fire
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California
James Deslongchamps
Taylor County man accused of threatening KSP trooper

Latest News

Kentucky State Police
KSP respond to officer involved shooting in Elizabethtown
Police say 15-year-old Lillian Dixon is safe and a suspect, 36-year-old Jonathan Bowles, is in...
Missing Idaho teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
The Whitz
Owners plan to rebuild The Whitz in Russellville after fire causes total loss
Med Center Health tree
Med Center Health hosts annual ‘Make the Season Bright’ event