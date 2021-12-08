This week’s JA People of Action are Amber Dwyer and volunteer Magen Estep

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

This week’s JA People of Action are Amber Dwyer, 3rd grade teacher at Alvaton Elementary, and volunteer Magen Estep, Marketing and Communications Officer at Farmers Bank and Trust. The 3rd grade Junior Achievement program is titled “Our City” which introduces students to the characteristics of cities and how cities are shaped by zoning. Students also learn about the importance of money to a city and how financial institutions help businesses and city residents. Students learn the role of an entrepreneur by exploring what it takes to open a restaurant. Ms. Dwyer’s favorite thing about JA is, “it prepares students to develop successful financial management habits and provides them with the skills necessary to become successful members of society. She also said, “My third graders absolutely love taking part in the Junior Achievement program. It gives them the opportunity to interact with community members, learn about our city and local government, and develop financial responsibility. The activities are consistently engaging and exciting for students. I’m always impressed with how much they learn and retain from week to week!” Magen’s favorite thing about JA is, “the children, no matter their age. The way students light up with excitement to learn with someone new is something that everyone should experience. I think that it gives all volunteers a chance to build relationships and learn from the students, and their teachers.” She also said, “Smiling really does fix any problem in life. Through Junior Achievement, there will be a student (or 10) that will give you a reason to smile, every single time you walk in the door!”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

