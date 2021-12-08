Advertisement

Two men in Beaver Dam accused of sex trafficking after juvenile girl sold

Lucas Mateo (R) and Diego Alonzo-Perez (L)
Lucas Mateo (R) and Diego Alonzo-Perez (L)(Ohio County Detention Center)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Two men are in custody in Ohio County after they were accused of sex trafficking.

Kentucky State Police arrested Diego Alonzo-Perez and Lucas Mateo, both of Beaver Dam.

According to authorities, Alonzo Perez sold an underage girl to Mateo, and that she had been living with him since August 2020. Police say the girl gave birth back in March.

Mateo has been arrested and charged with Rape, 3rd Degree. Both men are being held in the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glasgow Drug arrest
Smiths Grove man arrested for trafficking drugs
The post shows a picture of Rep. Thomas Massie and his family smiling and posing with an...
Congressman Massie unapologetic after tweeting Christmas picture with family holding firearms
United Way 2-1-1 tree returned with apology note.
United Way’s 2-1-1 Christmas tree stolen, returned with apology note
Kentucky State Police
KSP responds to officer involved shooting in Elizabethtown
On Tuesday, a special joint meeting between the Simpson County Fiscal Court and Franklin City...
Simpson County votes to replace emergency communications system in special joint meeting

Latest News

1
"Keep the Lights on" Benefit Concert
Keep the Lights On benefit concert coming Dec. 15
Wednesday will be quiet under mostly sunny skies and seasonable conditions!
Warmer Wednesday, tracking late week storms
Because of the storm threats and timing of the storms, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day...
Today is quiet, but we have active weather late in the week!