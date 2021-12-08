VIDEO: Ky. sheriff accused of assaulting girl at high school basketball game

HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT) - State police are still searching for a Kentucky sheriff with an active warrant out against him.

On Dec. 3, Kentucky State Police say troopers were sent out to Perry County Central High School after a fight broke out during a girls’ basketball game. Now KSP says they have an arrest warrant out for Brent Lynch, who is a part of the Owsley County High School coaching staff, and more importantly, is the Owsley County sheriff.

Troopers say Lynch is accused of assaulting a teenage girl while breaking up a fight between two players during the game in Perry County. He’s now charged with fourth degree assault.

According to KSP, they asked Lynch to turn himself in. He hasn’t so far, so they’re actively looking for him now.

In video of the fight, punches were thrown, then you can see coaches and people from the bleachers run onto the court. That includes Lynch.

This is the second time Lynch has been involved in an incident at a basketball game. He was involved in a heated exchange with a fan at a 2019 boys’ game between Owsley and Estill County. He was publicly criticized by the Estill County superintendent for how he handled it then.

As of the Friday night incident, troopers said they don’t believe Lynch poses a danger to the community. They also said more charges could possibly be filed.

The Perry County school superintendent told us the teams were separated immediately and one player from each team was ejected at the time. The Owsley County superintendent tells us per KHSAA’s recommendations, Lynch has been suspended for one game. He said both teams have suspended four student athletes for two games.

