Advertisement

VIDEO: Ky. sheriff accused of assaulting girl at high school basketball game

Kentucky State Police are investigating a fight involving a county sheriff that happened at a...
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fight involving a county sheriff that happened at a high school basketball game.(WKYT viewer)
By WKYT News Staff and Grason Passmore
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT) - State police are still searching for a Kentucky sheriff with an active warrant out against him.

On Dec. 3, Kentucky State Police say troopers were sent out to Perry County Central High School after a fight broke out during a girls’ basketball game. Now KSP says they have an arrest warrant out for Brent Lynch, who is a part of the Owsley County High School coaching staff, and more importantly, is the Owsley County sheriff.

Troopers say Lynch is accused of assaulting a teenage girl while breaking up a fight between two players during the game in Perry County. He’s now charged with fourth degree assault.

According to KSP, they asked Lynch to turn himself in. He hasn’t so far, so they’re actively looking for him now.

In video of the fight, punches were thrown, then you can see coaches and people from the bleachers run onto the court. That includes Lynch.

This is the second time Lynch has been involved in an incident at a basketball game. He was involved in a heated exchange with a fan at a 2019 boys’ game between Owsley and Estill County. He was publicly criticized by the Estill County superintendent for how he handled it then.

As of the Friday night incident, troopers said they don’t believe Lynch poses a danger to the community. They also said more charges could possibly be filed.

The Perry County school superintendent told us the teams were separated immediately and one player from each team was ejected at the time. The Owsley County superintendent tells us per KHSAA’s recommendations, Lynch has been suspended for one game. He said both teams have suspended four student athletes for two games.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Park Street Death Investigation
Bowling Green Police investigate death on Park Street
James Crenshaw
Police: Man arrested after making shooting threat on WKU campus
Lucas Mateo (R) and Diego Alonzo-Perez (L)
Two men in Beaver Dam accused of sex trafficking after juvenile girl sold
Glasgow Drug arrest
Smiths Grove man arrested for trafficking drugs
Suspect is a white woman with dark hair tinted red. She was wearing a hooded shirt that red "To...
Crime Stoppers: Woman steals headphones

Latest News

Katie Johnson.
Authorities find over $6K worth of meth in Central City home, woman arrested
Imogene Garmon has served the city in this role for over 20 years. She started this business in...
Imogene’s Alterations named U.S. Senate Business of the Week
Uniform shoulder patch of the Louisville Metro Police Department. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Louisville settles police pursuit crash that killed teen
You want to be weather aware and prepared for Friday night and Saturday morning in...
Breezy and warm today, FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Friday night and Saturday morning
Friday night and Saturday morning will have strong to severe storms - with threats of strong...
Breezy and warm today, FIRST ALERT for Friday night through Saturday morning!