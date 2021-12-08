Wednesday Looks Warmer!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was mighty chilly! Despite sunshine hanging on for most of the day, readings struggled to reach the lower 40s for most. Wednesday marks the start of a warming trend, however.

Temps on an upward trend through the rest of the week! (WBKO)

The winter weather will be long forgotten by Wednesday as seasonable air returns from westerly winds bringing temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s and low 50s. Breezy winds make a comeback for the latter half of the work week along with rain chances Thursday with stray showers possible under variably cloudy skies. Highs will also be warmer thanks to the southerly winds, which will make highs rise into the upper 50s and low 60s! Even WARMER air arrives by Friday with continued breezy southerly winds. Highs Friday will climb in the upper 60s and low 70s along with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Though impacts are still too far out to discuss in detail, heavy rainfall and the potential for strong storms will be possible late Friday and early Saturday. Stay tuned to the WBKO First Alert Weather Team as we gather more data in the coming days. This is your First Alert on what could be impactful weather late in the week into the weekend! More rain is expected on Saturday, which could bring moderate to heavy rain to the region. Breezy winds, like a broken record, continues with temperatures knocked down in the low-to-mid 60s.

By Sunday, we have highs near normal in the upper 40s and low 50s with stray showers possible. The roller coaster forecast continues into next week with forecast highs on Monday back in the low-to-mid 50s, but even warmer air will move in through mid December. Long range forecast models are also hinting at temperatures above average along with drier air in the region! Hard to get in the holiday spirit with warm conditions - but we’re sure many of you out there aren’t complaining!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 52. Low 29. Winds W at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy and warmer. High 61. Low 54. Winds S at 14 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and unseasonably warm. Showers and thunderstorms likely, especially late. A few storms could be strong. High 72. Low 55. Winds S at 15 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 43

Today’s Low: 26

Normal High: 52

Normal Low: 33

Record High: 70 (1951)

Record Low: 7 (1977)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.53″ (+0.48″)

Yearly Precip: 52.06″ (+5.24″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 17)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (3337 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

