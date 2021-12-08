Advertisement

WKU PD investigates campus shooting threat

James Crenshaw
James Crenshaw(Warren County Regional Jail)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, WKU Police sent an emergency alert to inform students of a shooting threat investigation.

WKU PD said an anonymous post was made on a social media channel. The post reportedly threatened a shooting event near Pearce Ford Tower Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

James Crenshaw was arrested and charged with Terroristic Threatening 2nd degree.

WKU PD said they would increase officers and patrol on the south end of campus.

Please contact WKU PD at 270-745-COPS with any information or if you notice and suspicious behavior.

WKU PD investigate shooting threat at Pearce-Ford Tower.
