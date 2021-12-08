Advertisement

World’s largest pot brownie unveiled to celebrate National Brownie Day

The 850-pound brownie measures 3 feet wide by 3 feet long and is 15 inches tall. It contains...
The 850-pound brownie measures 3 feet wide by 3 feet long and is 15 inches tall. It contains 20,000mg of THC.(MariMed Inc.)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The world’s largest pot brownie was unveiled Wednesday in celebration of National Brownie Day and the launch of Bubby’s Baked, a new line of edibles.

According to a press release, the 850-pound brownie measures 3 feet wide by 3 feet long and is 15 inches tall. It contains 20,000mg of THC.

“For many of us, homemade brownies were our first taste of cannabis-infused edibles,” said MariMed Chief Product Officer Ryan Crandall. “Bubby’s recreates and elevates that nostalgic experience, infusing full-spectrum, craft-quality cannabis into timeless recipes, for a reliable high reminiscent of simpler times.”

Bubby’s comes in three types – brownie, chocolate chip and snickerdoodle.

The line is currently available in Massachusetts and is expected to hit dispensary shelves in Delaware and Maryland early next year.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glasgow Drug arrest
Smiths Grove man arrested for trafficking drugs
The post shows a picture of Rep. Thomas Massie and his family smiling and posing with an...
Congressman Massie unapologetic after tweeting Christmas picture with family holding firearms
United Way 2-1-1 tree returned with apology note.
United Way’s 2-1-1 Christmas tree stolen, returned with apology note
April Sermons and Denita Brady
Holiday Miracle: Franklin woman near perfect match, gives best friend life saving kidney
Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY)
Gov. Beshear points to benefits of federal pandemic aid

Latest News

FILE - Pharmaceutical chief Martin Shkreli speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 4,...
‘Pharma Bro’ firm reaches $40M settlement in gouging case
Russian President Vladimir Putin is shown during his talks with U.S. President Joe Biden via...
Putin: Russia will submit security proposals to US in a week
1
"Keep the Lights on" Benefit Concert
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton...
Prosecutor: ‘Overwhelming’ evidence Smollett faked attack