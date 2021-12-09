Advertisement

Berea group creates ‘Crochetmas Tree’

The group said the tree is made up of about 900 squares.

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A group in Berea created a unique tree this year that you don’t typically see.

The group Berea Creates Together, made up of about 25 people, made this “Crochetmas Tree.” It sits at the corner of Chestnut and Broadway.

The group said the tree is made up of about 900 squares.

They said they started the project back in February during COVID, as a way to bring their community together through art.

