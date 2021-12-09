Bowling Green firefighters respond to vehicle fire on Russellville Road

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a mechanic shop on Russellville Road for a vehicle fire Wednesday night.

Firefighters responded to the business in the 4300 block of Russellville Road around 10 p.m.

Officials say the damage from the fire was maintained to the vehicle and the building itself had minimal smoke damage.

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.

