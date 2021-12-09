Breezy and warm today, FIRST ALERT for Friday night through Saturday morning!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday brought us a lot of sunshine to go with warmer temperatures! We’ll be even warmer Thursday, but south breezes will be picking up ahead of a potent storm system set to arrive late Friday.

Friday night and Saturday morning will have strong to severe storms - with threats of strong winds, tornadoes and locally heavy rainfall. This is your First Alert! (WBKO)

Morning cloud cover will be with us on Thursday morning, but we expect sunshine to return in the later morning hours! The sunshine will be welcomed with breezy southerly winds, which with both combined, we’ll have a surge of warm conditions! Forecast highs Thursday afternoon will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Wind gusts today will be as high as 35 miles per hour... and considering the continued breezy winds in our forecast, we suggest taking down the holiday decorations until at least Saturday afternoon. If they can be safely secured, that might also work, though we have strong storms on the horizon.

Thursday night will have some light scattered showers move in. These will be very hit-or-miss with really no impacts outside of a few wet roads going into Friday morning. Breezy winds will continue, providing even warmer conditions throughout the day! Highs Friday will climb in the upper 60s and low 70s along with variably cloudy skies. The midday and afternoon could have a few peaks of sunshine - and if this happens, it will NOT be good news.

We are tracking a strong cold front arriving to the region heading into this weekend - and it packs a punch at providing threats of strong to severe storms. Confidence with exact timing is not high, but we do anticipate the potential for a few strong storms developing ahead of the front between 7 p.m. through 2 a.m. The main line of storms, along and ahead of the front, looks to make it’s way through the WBKO viewing area between 3 a.m. through 8 a.m. Saturday morning. All modes of severe weather are on the table, especially strong winds and tornadoes. Heavy rainfall is also a concern that could cause localized flooding. Though hail is possible, it appears to the lowest threat with these storms Friday night through Saturday morning. Because this will be a nighttime event coupled with the increased confidence of significant weather, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day specifically for Friday evening through Saturday morning.

You want to be weather aware and stay prepared! Have an emergency preparedness kit in the event of a Severe Thunderstorm/Tornado Warning AND have an action plan of knowing where your safe space is. You also want to have ways to receive alerts, as this will be during a time when most are asleep. You want to have the WBKO First Alert Weather app with notifications turned ON for your specific location AND a NOAA All Hazards Radio. If you own a weather radio and do not know how to operate it, no worries! We have an instructional video from Chief Meteorologist Shane Holinde on how to set up alerts for your location and other locations of your choice on a weather radio. The WBKO First Alert Weather Team does not hype weather events - but we are concerned for the impacts and time of which these impacts will occur in south-central Kentucky. Stay tuned to WBKO News and the WBKO First Alert Weather app for updates as we get closer to Friday evening and Friday night.

For those that deal with storm anxiety, here are some helpful resources that can help you cope with this forecast:

How to cope with storm anxiety from this forecast Anxiety & Depression Association of America National Weather Service

FORECAST AFTER THE STORMS: Saturday late morning will have lingering showers along and just behind the front. Saturday’s highs will likely be at midnight or very early in the morning with the front passing through during the morning hours. By the afternoon, 40s can be expected with decreasing clouds and breezy, brisk winds! By Sunday, we have highs near normal in the upper 40s and low 50s with dry air and sunshine. The roller coaster forecast continues into next week with forecast highs on Monday back in the mid-to-upper 50s, but even warmer air will move in going into the middle and latter half of next week with forecast highs in the mid-to-upper 60s!! More unsettled weather looks to move back into the region going into next weekend along with temperatures remaining above normal. Not your typical December happening anytime soon!

A few tips on how to be prepared and aware before the storms roll in! (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and warmer. High 61. Low 54. Winds S at 18 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and very warm. PM Scattered showers and storms likely. High 72. Low 64. Winds S at 17 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy and cooler. AM Scattered showers and storms likely. AM High 64, PM High 45. Low 27. Winds W at 19 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 33

Record High Today: 71 (1952)

Record Low Today: -10 (1917)

Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.

Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 35)

Mold Count: Low (4128 - Mold Spore Count)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 51

Yesterday’s Low: 29

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.53″ (+0.33″)

Yearly Precip: 52.06″ (+5.09″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Yearly Snowfall: 0.0″

