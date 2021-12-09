Dry into Thursday, Strong Storms Possible Friday Night!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday brought us a lot of sunshine to go with warmer temperatures! We’ll be even warmer Thursday, but south breezes will be picking up ahead of a potent storm system set to arrive late Friday.

Breezy winds make a comeback for the latter half of the work week as Thursday will have southerly winds that will aid in allowing highs rise into the upper 50s and low 60s! Even WARMER air arrives by Friday with continued breezy southerly winds. Highs Friday will climb in the upper 60s and low 70s along with variably cloudy skies. The morning could have some light rain showers followed by afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms that last through the evening and into Saturday morning. This will be a strong cold front, and though exact timing and impacts still have some uncertainties, confidence is increasing that there will be strong to severe storms. As of Wednesday morning, favorable impacts from Friday night and Saturday morning storms are strong winds and heavy rainfall, though all modes of severe weather (including the potential for tornadoes) are on the table. Because this is likely a nighttime event coupled with the increased confidence of impactful weather, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day specifically for Friday evening through Saturday morning. Stay tuned to the WBKO First Alert Weather Team as we gather more data over the next 24 to 36 hours leading up to the day of the storms.

Saturday morning will have lingering showers along and just behind the front. Saturday’s highs will likely be at midnight or very early in the morning with the front passing through during the morning hours. By the afternoon, 40s can be expected with decreasing clouds and breezy brisk winds! By Sunday, we have highs near normal in the upper 40s and low 50s with continued dry air. The roller coaster forecast continues into next week with forecast highs on Monday back in the low-to-mid 50s, but even warmer air will move in going into the middle and latter half of next week. Long range forecast models are also hinting at temperatures above average along with drier air in the region! Hard to get in the holiday spirit with warm conditions - but we’re sure many of you out there aren’t complaining!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy and warmer. High 61. Low 54. Winds S at 14 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and unseasonably warm. Showers and thunderstorms likely, especially late. A few storms could be strong. High 72. Low 66. Winds SW at 17 mph.

SATURDAY: Thunderstorms ending early, then clearing. Breezy and cooler. AM High 66, Temps falling into the 40s by afternoon. Low 27. Winds W at 16 mph

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 51

Today’s Low: 32

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 33

Record High: 76 (1894)

Record Low: 2 (1882)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.53″ (+0.33″)

Yearly Precip: 52.06″ (+5.09″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (3645 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

