Advertisement

Former Hart County High School Band Director will participate in Rose Parade

Ed Johnson
Ed Johnson(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One band director is getting the experience of a lifetime.

The Eastern Kentucky native and former band director at Hart County High School, Ed Johnson will be participating with band directors across the country in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California on January 1st.

Johnson was the band director at Hart County High School for three decades before he retired in 2019.

He now works as the assistant band director at Campbellsville University. Johnson has received multiple awards and says this parade is on he cherishes a lot.

“I feel it’s important that you do community events with your band programs. And I always loved parades. I mean, I grew up watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rose Parade with my mom, and every holiday season that was the highlight of that, New Year’s Day and Thanksgiving Day,” said Johnson.

Johnson will fly out on December 29 and their first rehearsal will be that evening.

He will be flying with his immediate family.

You can watch the rose parade right here on WBKO-ABC at 10 am.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glasgow Drug arrest
Smiths Grove man arrested for trafficking drugs
Lucas Mateo (R) and Diego Alonzo-Perez (L)
Two men in Beaver Dam accused of sex trafficking after juvenile girl sold
The post shows a picture of Rep. Thomas Massie and his family smiling and posing with an...
Congressman Massie unapologetic after tweeting Christmas picture with family holding firearms
United Way 2-1-1 tree returned with apology note.
United Way’s 2-1-1 Christmas tree stolen, returned with apology note
James Crenshaw
Police: Man arrested after making shooting threat on WKU campus

Latest News

Phoenix Rising and KSP respond to human trafficking incident
KSP and local non-profit help raise awareness of human trafficking after case in Ohio County
Man Charged With Human Trafficking After Selling Juvenile
Man Charged With Human Trafficking After Selling Juvenile
Bowling Green Makes List of Best Places to Visit at Christmas
Bowling Green Makes List of Best Places to Visit at Christmas
Old Richardsville Bridge Ready to Open, Ribbon Cutting Scheduled
Old Richardsville Bridge Ready to Open, Ribbon Cutting Scheduled