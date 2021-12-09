Former Hart County High School Band Director will participate in Rose Parade

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One band director is getting the experience of a lifetime.

The Eastern Kentucky native and former band director at Hart County High School, Ed Johnson will be participating with band directors across the country in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California on January 1st.

Johnson was the band director at Hart County High School for three decades before he retired in 2019.

He now works as the assistant band director at Campbellsville University. Johnson has received multiple awards and says this parade is on he cherishes a lot.

“I feel it’s important that you do community events with your band programs. And I always loved parades. I mean, I grew up watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rose Parade with my mom, and every holiday season that was the highlight of that, New Year’s Day and Thanksgiving Day,” said Johnson.

Johnson will fly out on December 29 and their first rehearsal will be that evening.

He will be flying with his immediate family.

