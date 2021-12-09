Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on his response to COVID-19 pandemic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Republican lawmakers have consistently criticized Governor Andy Beshear’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As Beshear reflects on the last year and a half, he tells WBKO News in a one-on-one interview that there isn’t much he would have done differently.

Beshear says the economy in Kentucky is booming and that we’ve had the best economic development year in Kentucky’s history.

”We didn’t do red or blue, Democrat or Republican, but we treated the pandemic as life versus death, while at the same time working with the private sector to keep it humming along. Now-- has every decision I’ve made been perfect? No. But I haven’t played politics, unlike some other folks out there,” said Beshear.

Beshear adds that he wished at the beginning of the pandemic he would have warned people about how deadly the virus would be. Over 11,000 Kentuckians have died from the virus so far.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.