Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on his response to COVID-19 pandemic

By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Republican lawmakers have consistently criticized Governor Andy Beshear’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As Beshear reflects on the last year and a half, he tells WBKO News in a one-on-one interview that there isn’t much he would have done differently.

Beshear says the economy in Kentucky is booming and that we’ve had the best economic development year in Kentucky’s history.

”We didn’t do red or blue, Democrat or Republican, but we treated the pandemic as life versus death, while at the same time working with the private sector to keep it humming along. Now-- has every decision I’ve made been perfect? No. But I haven’t played politics, unlike some other folks out there,” said Beshear.

Beshear adds that he wished at the beginning of the pandemic he would have warned people about how deadly the virus would be. Over 11,000 Kentuckians have died from the virus so far.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Park Street Death Investigation
Bowling Green Police investigate death on Park Street
James Crenshaw
Police: Man arrested after making shooting threat on WKU campus
Lucas Mateo (R) and Diego Alonzo-Perez (L)
Two men in Beaver Dam accused of sex trafficking after juvenile girl sold
Glasgow Drug arrest
Smiths Grove man arrested for trafficking drugs
Three were arrested for trafficking meth in Edmonson County
Three people facing drug charges in Edmonson County

Latest News

BREAKING: Son Arrested for Father's Murder in Bowling Green
BREAKING: Son Arrested for Father's Murder in Bowling Green
Realtors® Hope for Hunger, FAKH event
Over 8K servings of food donated to Edmonson County families
View From The Hill: Ogden Foundation Scholar says WKU made all her dreams come true
Gov. Andy Beshear One on One: Discusses Vaccine Mandate and KY Vaccination Rate @ 5
Gov. Andy Beshear One on One: Discusses Vaccine Mandate and KY Vaccination Rate @ 5