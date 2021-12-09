Imogene’s Alterations named U.S. Senate Business of the Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green business is recognized and honored as the U.S. Senate Small Business of the Week.

Senator Rand Paul gave Imogene’s Alterations of Bowling Green this honor Friday morning.

Imogene Garmon has served the city in this role for over 20 years. She started this business in her sixties, after working at Kroger for over 33 years.

“My customers is the main thing that keeps me going,” said Imogene Garmon, owner. “I love my customers just like they’re my family. And I just enjoy it.”

From your basic pant leg, to a beautiful ball gown, Imogene has your alterations covered.

She says her customers keeps her sewing at the age of 88, and did not expect this attention for the .

“Well, I’ve been pleased with the calls and all the customers that have come in. It makes me feel good,” say Imogene.

Imogene’s alterations is located at 1812 Nutwood Street. And Imogene says if you give her a call at (270) 796-6069, you can drop off clothing anytime.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.