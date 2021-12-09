Advertisement

Louisiana student who attacked teacher for TikTok challenge pleads insanity

By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE/GrayNews) - A Louisiana high school student who attacked a teacher in a TikTok challenge gone wrong has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Video captured Larrianna Jackson, 18, assaulting a 64-year-old wheelchair-bound teacher and throwing her to the ground after the dismissal bell rang in early October, WVUE reported.

The teacher was badly bruised and was taken to a hospital. She was released after a couple of days.

Jackson was arrested and accused of a felony count of battery of a school teacher.

The student pleaded insanity in a St. Tammany Parish court on Dec. 8.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 14. She is awaiting prosecution in the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Two others were arrested, Trinity Gervais, 18, and a juvenile. They both face a charge of unlawful posting of a criminal activity.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glasgow Drug arrest
Smiths Grove man arrested for trafficking drugs
Lucas Mateo (R) and Diego Alonzo-Perez (L)
Two men in Beaver Dam accused of sex trafficking after juvenile girl sold
The post shows a picture of Rep. Thomas Massie and his family smiling and posing with an...
Congressman Massie unapologetic after tweeting Christmas picture with family holding firearms
United Way 2-1-1 tree returned with apology note.
United Way’s 2-1-1 Christmas tree stolen, returned with apology note
James Crenshaw
Police: Man arrested after making shooting threat on WKU campus

Latest News

Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton...
Jussie Smollett case in jurors’ hands at Chicago trial
Phoenix Rising and KSP respond to human trafficking incident
KSP and local non-profit help raise awareness of human trafficking after case in Ohio County
Man Charged With Human Trafficking After Selling Juvenile
Man Charged With Human Trafficking After Selling Juvenile
Ed Johnson
Former Hart County High School Band Director will participate in Rose Parade