Louisville settles police pursuit crash that killed teen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The family of a 13-year-old boy killed in a crash with a police cruiser while riding inside a stolen vehicle has received a $600,000 settlement from the city of Louisville.

The family of Ki’Anthony Tyus filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a Metro Louisville police officer after the 2018 crash.

The suit accused the officer, Roger Marcum, of improperly participating in a high-speed chase.

The lawsuit accused Marcum of causing the crash by slamming his cruiser into the SUV.

Five people including Tyus were inside.

