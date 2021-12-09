Louisville settles police pursuit crash that killed teen
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISIVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The family of a 13-year-old boy killed in a crash with a police cruiser while riding inside a stolen vehicle has received a $600,000 settlement from the city of Louisville.
The family of Ki’Anthony Tyus filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a Metro Louisville police officer after the 2018 crash.
WDRB-TV reports the suit accused the officer, Roger Marcum, of improperly participating in a high-speed chase.
The lawsuit accused Marcum of causing the crash by slamming his cruiser into the SUV.
Five people including Tyus were inside.
