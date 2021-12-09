Over 8K servings of food donated to Edmonson County families

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Through the combined efforts of REALTORS® Hope for Hunger and Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland (FAKH), a total of 8,708 servings of food have been distributed to families in need in Edmonson County Schools. REALTORS® Hope for Hunger is a fundraiser conducted twice a year, with spring and fall campaigns.

The cumulative efforts of those campaigns have resulted in a total of 787,893 servings in 2021.

Now in its tenth year, the REALTORS® Hope for Hunger efforts have donated nearly 4 million servings of food to local area school districts.

The Realtors® Hope for Hunger, led by members of REALTORS® Association of Southern Kentucky, collects money to purchase food to be distributed throughout southern Kentucky in partnership with FAKH.

This fall, more than $20,000 was raised and FAKH provided another $10,000 in food to assist families in need.

Together, creating a total impact of 174,168 servings of food that was distributed throughout Edmonson and surrounding counties.

This year during the fall campaign, REALTORS® Hope for Hunger added a chili cook-off.

“The Chili Cook-Off raised more than $18,000 for our local schools and HOTEL INC. and we couldn’t be more pleased for a first-year event,” said REALTORS® Community Service Committee Chair Brooke Vinson. “Families with school-aged children continue to be impacted the most during the recovery stage of this ongoing pandemic,” said FAKH Executive Director Jamie Sizemore. “With rising grocery and fuel prices eating into family budgets, parents are faced with tough choices. This food donation should ease the burden on families as they go into the holiday break. Again, Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland is proud to be a partner with the REALTORS® Hope for Hunger project.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.