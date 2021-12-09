Rep. Brett Guthrie tests positive for COVID-19

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Congressman Brett Guthrie has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I took a COVID-19 test, and it came back positive today. I am glad I decided to get fully vaccinated, and I am experiencing mild symptoms. My offices in Kentucky’s Second District and D.C. will stay open to assist constituents,” said Guthrie.

