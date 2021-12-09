Advertisement

Rep. Brett Guthrie tests positive for COVID-19

(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Congressman Brett Guthrie has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I took a COVID-19 test, and it came back positive today. I am glad I decided to get fully vaccinated, and I am experiencing mild symptoms. My offices in Kentucky’s Second District and D.C. will stay open to assist constituents,said Guthrie.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Park Street Death Investigation
Bowling Green Police investigate death on Park Street
Glasgow Drug arrest
Smiths Grove man arrested for trafficking drugs
James Crenshaw
Police: Man arrested after making shooting threat on WKU campus
Lucas Mateo (R) and Diego Alonzo-Perez (L)
Two men in Beaver Dam accused of sex trafficking after juvenile girl sold
United Way 2-1-1 tree returned with apology note.
United Way’s 2-1-1 Christmas tree stolen, returned with apology note

Latest News

Christmas decor for a cause
A Warren County bus driver sets up extravagant Christmas decor for a cause
Former Hart County High School Band Director will participate in Rose Parade
Former Hart County High School Band Director will participate in Rose Parade
Counterfeit Pills on the Rise
Counterfeit Pills on the Rise
Phoenix Rising and KSP respond to human trafficking incident
KSP and local non-profit help raise awareness of human trafficking after case in Ohio County