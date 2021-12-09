Rep. Brett Guthrie tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Congressman Brett Guthrie has tested positive for COVID-19.
“Out of an abundance of caution, I took a COVID-19 test, and it came back positive today. I am glad I decided to get fully vaccinated, and I am experiencing mild symptoms. My offices in Kentucky’s Second District and D.C. will stay open to assist constituents,” said Guthrie.
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.