Advertisement

Son arrested for father’s murder in Bowling Green

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One man is facing murder charges after police say he killed his own father.

On Tuesday, Bowling Green Police received a missing person’s report for 70-year-old Ronald Page.

On Wednesday officials went to Page’s residence on the 1300 block of the Park Street Apartments, there they found Page’s body

Authorities then tried to gather evidence to find out how Page died.

On Thursday, BGPD got an arrest warrant for 49-year-old Robert Page of Bowling Green, who is now facing a charge of murder.

Robert will be taken to the Warren County Jail, this story will be updated with a mugshot once it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Park Street Death Investigation
Bowling Green Police investigate death on Park Street
James Crenshaw
Police: Man arrested after making shooting threat on WKU campus
Lucas Mateo (R) and Diego Alonzo-Perez (L)
Two men in Beaver Dam accused of sex trafficking after juvenile girl sold
Glasgow Drug arrest
Smiths Grove man arrested for trafficking drugs
Three were arrested for trafficking meth in Edmonson County
Three people facing drug charges in Edmonson County

Latest News

BREAKING: Son Arrested for Father's Murder in Bowling Green
BREAKING: Son Arrested for Father's Murder in Bowling Green
Realtors® Hope for Hunger, FAKH event
Over 8K servings of food donated to Edmonson County families
Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY) reflects on the last year and a half.
Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on his response to COVID-19 pandemic
View From The Hill: Ogden Foundation Scholar says WKU made all her dreams come true