Three people facing drug charges in Edmonson County

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office arrived in Brownsville to serve an indictment warrant for Tony Daniels.

Authorities searched Daniels’ property and found containers of methamphetamine, forms of drug paraphernalia, cash, and suspected Hydrocodone and Suboxone

Heavenlea of Leitchfield and Eric T. Hack of Brownsville were also at the residence.

Authorities say Daniels was served an Edmonson County Indictment for;

· Trafficking in Controlled Substance—1st Degree/1st Offense

· Trafficking in Controlled Substance—1st Degree/1st Offense

· Trafficking in Controlled Substance—1st Degree/1st Offense

· Trafficking in Controlled Substance—1st Degree/1st Offense

· Trafficking in Controlled Substance—3rd Degree/ 1st Offense

· Trafficking in Legend Drugs—1st Offense

· Trafficking in Marijuana (less than 8 oz)—1s Offense

· Unlawful Distribution of a Meth Precursor, 1st Offense

· Endangering the Welfare of a Minor

Daniels, along with Casey and Hack, was also charged with:

· Trafficking in Controlled Substance—1st Degree/1st Offense (<2 GMS methamphetamine)

· Possession of Controlled Substance—1st Degree/1st Offense (methamphetamine)

· Drug Paraphernalia—Buy/Possess

· Possession of Controlled Substance—1st Degree/1st Offense

· Possession of Controlled Substance—3rd Degree

· Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container—1st Offense

Daniels, Casey, and Hack were all taken to the Hart County Jail.

