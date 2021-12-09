A Warren County bus driver sets up extravagant Christmas decor for a cause

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A local bus driver for Warren County wants to make this holiday season extra meaningful this year.

Greg Barrick has gone above and beyond with extravagant Christmas decor outside of his home. It took him weeks to set everything up, but he said he loves to do it for a worthy cause. Barrick said he’s always loved children, and that’s why he wanted to raise monetary donations for the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center.

WBKO News spoke directly with him for more details. “It does your heart good to do something for somebody else. I mean that’s what life is about. And there’s a lot of people out there who still have a good heart and we hope that we appeal to those people... You don’t have to pull up here if you don’t want to but if you’re compelled to give, I’m sure 100% of it would go where it needs to go,” he said.

Greg is raising funds until the end of the month and all of the proceeds will benefit children from South Central Kentucky who have been abused. It provides a safe place for them to seek treatment and justice.

WBKO News also spoke with Sabrina Durbin who is the community outreach coordinator for the non-profit organization. “So we serve children that have been physically or sexually abused. And so instead of them sharing their trauma multiple times, these multidisciplinary teams all surround the child here. So you know everybody’s goal is the same thing. We are here to help the child,” she said.

The exterior portion of the house is open to the public after sunset until 9:30 pm. If you would like to learn more about the cause or if you would like to donate click here.

