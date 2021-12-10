Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force investigating fatal shooting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Crime Task Force is investigating a fatal shooting.

On December sixth around 6:30 PM, the Allen County Sherriff’s Office responded to the Old Gainesville Rd area in Scottsville in response to a shooting.

Police say the shooting occurred outside of a residence.

When sheriff deputies arrived they found Matthew Mills, 23. He was treated on scene by Allen County EMS then transported to Scottsville Medical Center due to his injuries.

Police say Mills later died from his injuries.

The Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

