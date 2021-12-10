Bowling Green man accused of sexually abusing juvenile girl

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is behind bars after police say he sexually abused an underage girl.

According to an arrest citation, police came to the home of Michael Lynch after someone reported that he had been sexually abusing a juvenile girl.

Lynch has been charged with second-degree sexual abuse and unlawful transaction with a minor. Police arrested him Thursday afternoon.

He is in the Warren County Regional Jail on a $15,000 cash bond.

