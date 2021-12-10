Advertisement

Bowling Green man accused of sexually abusing juvenile girl

Michael Lynch arrested on sex abuse charge.
Michael Lynch arrested on sex abuse charge.
By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is behind bars after police say he sexually abused an underage girl.

According to an arrest citation, police came to the home of Michael Lynch after someone reported that he had been sexually abusing a juvenile girl.

Lynch has been charged with second-degree sexual abuse and unlawful transaction with a minor. Police arrested him Thursday afternoon.

He is in the Warren County Regional Jail on a $15,000 cash bond.

