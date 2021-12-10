Bowling Green State Lawmaker introduces bill to reform conservatorships

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - State Rep. Patti Minter is introducing the CARE act to reform guardianship and conservatorship in Kentucky, and prevent the abuse or exploitation of people who are unable to make decisions for themselves.

The CARE act would give voice to people subject to guardianship or conservatorship to express needs to courts and would give courts greater authority to make changes when appropriate.

The CARE Act also addresses issues brought to light by the case of Britney Spears.

“While our current laws on conservatorships and guardianships are meant to help people who cannot help themselves, they can be misused, leading to abusive situations similar to what Britney Spears experienced. This happens here in Kentucky to some of the most vulnerable people in our communities, which is why it is vital that we update our laws and keep guardianships and conservatorships free from abuse,” Minter said.

The CARE would also make it easier for people to modifications and terminate their guardianship or conservatorship if their circumstances have changed, as well as to remain in contact with their families through the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

The CARE Act is currently pre-filed as Bill Request 850 and will be considered in the 2022 session of the General Assembly.

