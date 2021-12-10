Advertisement

Car hits California school bus, plows into children; 1 dead

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Investigators in Southern California are investigating a fatal crash in which a car rear-ended a school bus and then plowed into a group of walking children, killing a 9-year-old girl and injuring two other kids.

A white Cadillac struck the bus Thursday afternoon in the Riverside County town of Desert Hot Springs, east of Los Angeles and north of Palm Springs.

The car then went around the bus and hit four students walking home from a bus stop, the California Highway Patrol told KESQ-TV.

Monica Gonzalez Guzman of Desert Hot Springs died at the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Page
Son arrested for father’s murder in Bowling Green
Katie Johnson.
Authorities find over $6K worth of meth in Central City home, woman arrested
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fight involving a county sheriff that happened at a...
VIDEO: Ky. sheriff accused of assaulting girl at high school basketball game
Three were arrested for trafficking meth in Edmonson County
Three people facing drug charges in Edmonson County
Park Street Death Investigation
Bowling Green Police investigate death on Park Street

Latest News

In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell is seated at the defense table while watching...
GRAPHIC: Prosecution rests in sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell
President Joe Biden speaks from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden says hard work ahead to bolster democracies
President Joe Biden said inflation is being caused by supply chain issues caused, in part, by...
Biden: 'Build Back Better' plan will decrease inflation
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services...
Surging inflation is forcing people and businesses to adapt
The casket of Bob Dole is carried into Washington National Cathedral ahead of Friday's service.
Bob Dole remembered as ‘giant of our time and of all time’