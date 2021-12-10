FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Strong to Severe Storms Overnight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ingredients are coming together for a very active night of weather across South-Central KY!

We are tracking a strong cold front arriving to the region heading into this weekend - and it packs a punch at providing threats of strong to severe storms. We anticipate a few strong storms developing ahead of the main line of storms between 10 p.m. through 2 a.m. to the west and north of Bowling Green. These storms will have all modes of severe weather, including strong winds, tornadoes, hail and locally heavy rainfall. The main line of storms, along and ahead of the front, looks to make it’s way through the WBKO viewing area between 2 a.m. through 8 a.m. Saturday morning moving from the west towards the east, impacting all of the WBKO viewing area. Strong, potentially damaging winds and quick spin-up tornadoes will be the two biggest threats with this line moving through the region. Heavy rainfall is also a concern that could cause localized flooding, though it will be isolated in nature. Because this will be a nighttime event coupled with the increased confidence of significant weather, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day specifically for Friday night through Saturday morning.

You want to be weather aware and stay prepared! Have an emergency preparedness kit in the event of a Severe Thunderstorm/Tornado Warning of knowing where your safe space is. A basement is the best option, though a bathroom, stairwell or closet are also good options (i.e. away from windows). If you live in a mobile home, consider going to a friend or family member’s place that has sturdier shelter tonight through Saturday morning. A Severe Thunderstorm/Tornado Watch does not warrant immediate action, but would be a time when you need to be extra weather aware and prepared. You also want to have ways to receive alerts on your phone, which will need to be fully charged by nightfall, as this will be during a time when most are asleep. You want to have the WBKO First Alert Weather app with notifications turned ON for your specific location AND a NOAA All Hazards Radio. If you own a weather radio and do not know how to operate it, no worries! We have an instructional video from Chief Meteorologist Shane Holinde on how to set up alerts for your location and other locations of your choice on a weather radio. If you have a NOAA All Hazards Radio, plug it in & also have battery backups in the event of a power outage.

If you deal with storm anxiety and/or find it difficult to not be anxious, here are two resources to help cope with storm anxiety from this forecast are from the Anxiety & Depression Association of America and also the National Weather Service.

Our number one priority is to inform & keep you safe, not cause panic. Calm and collectiveness is the best course of action in the event of a warning. Remember the 3 things to help tonight: Don’t be scared, be prepared & stay weather aware!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Thunderstorms (some possibly severe) ending early, then clearing. Windy and cooler. AM High 67, Temps falling into the 40s by afternoon. Low 27. Winds W at 19 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably cool. High 52. Low 29. Winds SE at 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 59. Low 38. Winds S at 8 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 66

Today’s Low: 58

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 32

Record High: 74 (1971)

Record Low: -7 (1917)

Today’s Precip: 0.14″

Monthly Precip: 1.67″ (+0.16″)

Yearly Precip: 52.20″ (+4.92″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:49 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 44)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (3429 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.