FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Strong to severe storms tonight through Saturday morning!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Thursday brought us increasing clouds, winds, and temperatures! These are all signs of big changes to come as the week comes to a close as threats of strong to severe thunderstorms will be with us Friday night through Saturday morning!

The primary threat with tonight's storms will be the strong, straight line winds that could be damaging. In addition, tornadoes and locally heavy rainfall will also be possible! (WBKO)

Friday morning could have a few light showers possible, but otherwise things will be cloudy and warm. Breezy winds will provide even warmer conditions throughout the day! Highs Friday will climb in the upper 60s and low 70s along with variably cloudy skies along with stray showers possible. The midday and afternoon could have a few peaks of sunshine - and if this happens, it will NOT be good news.

We are tracking a strong cold front arriving to the region heading into this weekend - and it packs a punch at providing threats of strong to severe storms. We anticipate a few strong storms developing ahead of the main line of storms between 10 p.m. through 2 a.m. to the west and north of Bowling Green. These storms will have all modes of severe weather, including strong winds, tornadoes, hail and locally heavy rainfall. The main line of storms, along and ahead of the front, looks to make it’s way through the WBKO viewing area between 2 a.m. through 8 a.m. Saturday morning moving from the west towards the east, impacting all of the WBKO viewing area. Strong, potentially damaging winds and quick spin-up tornadoes will be the two biggest threats with this line moving through the region. Heavy rainfall is also a concern that could cause localized flooding, though it will be isolated in nature. Because this will be a nighttime event coupled with the increased confidence of significant weather, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day specifically for Friday night through Saturday morning.

You want to be weather aware and stay prepared! Have an emergency preparedness kit in the event of a Severe Thunderstorm/Tornado Warning of knowing where your safe space is. A basement is the best option, though a bathroom, stairwell or closet are also good options (i.e. away from windows). If you live in a mobile home, consider going to a friend or family member’s place that has sturdier shelter tonight through Saturday morning. A Severe Thunderstorm/Tornado Watch does not warrant immediate action, but would be a time when you need to be extra weather aware and prepared. You also want to have ways to receive alerts on your phone, which will need to be fully charged by nightfall, as this will be during a time when most are asleep. You want to have the WBKO First Alert Weather app with notifications turned ON for your specific location AND a NOAA All Hazards Radio. If you own a weather radio and do not know how to operate it, no worries! We have an instructional video from Chief Meteorologist Shane Holinde on how to set up alerts for your location and other locations of your choice on a weather radio. If you have a NOAA All Hazards Radio, plug it in & also have battery backups in the event of a power outage.

If you deal with storm anxiety and/or find it difficult to not be anxious, here are two resources to help cope with storm anxiety from this forecast are from the Anxiety & Depression Association of America and also the National Weather Service.

Our number one priority is to inform & keep you safe, not cause panic. Calm and collectiveness is the best course of action in the event of a warning. Remember the 3 things to help tonight: Don’t be scared, be prepared & stay weather aware!

A few helpful tips on how to be extra weather aware before going to bed tonight! (WBKO)

FORECAST AFTER THE STORMS: Saturday late morning will have lingering showers along and just behind the front. Saturday’s highs will likely be at midnight or very early in the morning with the front passing through during the morning hours. By the afternoon, 40s can be expected with decreasing clouds and breezy, brisk winds! By Sunday, we have highs near normal in the upper 40s and low 50s with dry air and sunshine. The roller coaster forecast continues into next week with forecast highs on Monday back in the mid-to-upper 50s, but even warmer air will move in going into the middle and latter half of next week with forecast highs in the mid-to-upper 60s!! More unsettled weather looks to move back into the region going into next weekend along with temperatures remaining above normal. Not your typical December happening anytime soon!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and very warm. PM Scattered showers and storms likely. High 72. Low 64. Winds S at 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy and cooler. AM Scattered showers and storms likely. AM High 64, PM High 45. Low 27. Winds W at 19 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable. High 52. Low 29. Winds S at 5 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 32

Record High Today: 74 (1971)

Record Low Today: -7 (1917)

Sunrise: 6:48 a.m.

Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 44)

Mold Count: Low (3429 - Mold Spore Count)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 63

Yesterday’s Low: 28

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.53″ (+0.17″)

Yearly Precip: 52.06″ (+4.93″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Yearly Snowfall: 0.0″

