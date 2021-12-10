FULL INTERVIEW: One-on-One interview with Governor Andy Beshear

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY) sat down virtually for a one-on-one interview with WBKO News to discuss topics that include Kentucky’s economical development, his COVID response, vaccine mandates, vaccine rate, Critical Race Theory, state budget proposal.

[Full transcription after video]

Q: You’ve announced a lot of economic growth opportunities this year, does it concern you that some counties are opening up facilities and factories but may not be able to find bodies to fill roles?

A: “We are going to fill each and every one of those positions. You know, we have an economy that is on fire. Statewide have done over $11 billion of new investment this year, when we normally average four to six billion. Warren County has been one of the hottest growth areas that we have ever seen, and incredibly excited about where that’s taking us in our future. Yes, we have challenges but if we went back to April of 2020, when we thought it would take us five-plus years for the economy to rebound, and say in a year and a half, we would have had our best economic development year ever-- And suddenly, we were worried about jobs than people we would have accepted that challenge. But it does mean we have to be innovative. It means we have to remove obstacles to employment, address childcare, get our people healthier, and also look at new ways to recruit workers. We just launched a pilot in Jefferson County, where we are working to guarantee every graduating senior either at a place enrolled in higher education or signed up for a job before they graduate. So yes, we have a workforce challenge ahead of us, but it is one I am ready to embrace, and we will rise to the challenge.”

Q: Many Republicans have criticized your covid response-- saying the response ultimately hurt the economy-- what would you say to those republicans.

A: “Well, we’ve had the best economic development year in our history. Our general fund is in the best place that it’s ever been, which means companies are making more money than they ever have before and remitting more taxes, we’re seeing more cars sold every day than they ever are, we’re seeing more sales tax receipts, which is how much people are out there and spending. If you look at the actual facts and numbers, our economy is on fire. And part of the reason that we hear from these companies and why they have the confidence to locate here-- create hundreds of jobs and ultimately invest hundreds of millions of dollars is we did it right. We didn’t do red or blue Democrat or Republican. But we treated the pandemic as life versus death, while at the same time working with the private sector to keep it humming along. Now, has every decision I’ve made been perfect? No. But I haven’t played politics, unlike some other folks out there.”

Q: Is there anything you would have done differently?

A: “I certainly would have processed Tupac Shekar’s claim. And I wouldn’t have brought the dog in house after getting skunked. But at the beginning of the pandemic, knowing what we know now. In the beginning, I would have talked about this being a war, because it’s gonna have taken more lives than World War Two, Vietnam and Korea put together-- more Kentucky lies. And I think I would have tried to better prepare people that a war is not won in weeks, it’s won in years. And while we are going to struggle, life is going to move forward. We’re going to learn more, we’re going to be flexible and be able to do more. But we now know that this is going to take however long it takes. And if we could have prepared folks to maybe not have the level of fatigue they have now, I think I would have talked about it in those terms.”

Q: The school board plans to denounce any anti CRT legislation — that includes legislation pre-filed for the 2022 General Assembly. Do you agree with the board and why?

A: “We don’t have any school system that I know of right now using CRT whatsoever. Now what we need to be able to do in our schools is teach our history. And there are great moments and there are moments that we got wrong. And we should allow our students to be able to talk to one another about how they feel about those moments. It’s important as a state that we can all live together and learn from one another. So my hope is that we can all be reasonable, understanding that that history has to be taught for what it is and what it was. And the way we learn to not repeat it is to be honest about it and to be able to have open discussions about it.”

Q: Would you support a vaccine mandate for federal workers and teachers?

A: “Well, right now, when we look at those mandates, the first thing I would say is that they’re not mandates. Even the the federal programs that that would impact us are testing requirements. They don’t require anybody to get vaccinated but what they do say is if you are unvaccinated, you need to get tested once a week. Now, there are certain areas where we already do that, like corrections officers, which is an area where it can spread really quickly. Also our behavioral health hospitals, the federal mandate would require us as an employer, and that’s what I am, in this instance, an employer of over 100 people to ultimately put that testing apparatus in place. For me, I’m waiting to see what the courts ultimately decide and will ultimately meet the law however, it’s interpreted.”

Q: Kentucky vaccine rate compared to othersA: “I’m very proud of the people of the Commonwealth of Kentucky who have sacrificed so much for one another, that have shown our goodness to the world and people are noticing. And what we have been able to do in this last year in terms of vaccination is nothing less than extraordinary. Building the vaccine network was the biggest logistics challenge facing this country since World War Two. And states had to set it up in part on their own. We have set up a network so robust, that you can get it in multiple places in every county with a short drive or even a walk, and it can now handle boosters, without a hiccup or even new age groups. Thankfully, five to eleven opened up and my daughter was able to get vaccinated. In less than one year, as the first vaccine was December 15 last year, we vaccinated over 2.7 million people, over 61% of every man, woman and child living in Kentucky that’s never been done in human history. So I am incredibly proud. Am I satisfied? No, we can’t be because this Delta variant is that deadly and we’ve got to do even more. So everybody out there if you haven’t been vaccinated, please do, if you haven’t gotten your booster, go out and get it immediately. It’s going to be really important to have a safe Christmas that everybody there is not only vaccinated, but if you’re over 18 have also gotten your booster.”

Q: What did you think about Rep. Thomas Massie controversial Christmas card? Was it insensitive?

A: “Well, first I don’t think that that was a response by him to national events. But I think you can be a strong supporter of the Second Amendment but also remember, we’ve got to be good human beings. And some people are going through horrific trauma right now. And if something is even unintentionally hurtful to someone who has lost a child, in a parent, can’t we think about at least pulling a photo down for a period of time. This isn’t about owning the Libs or being a Democrat or Republican-- it’s just about people who are in pain. So maybe we ought to take the lessons that we learn on Sundays and ensure we’re not letting our day-to-day political skirmishes ultimately overwhelm doing the right thing.”

Q: You will present to lawmakers in late January his budget proposal for the next two years-- what is the plan for the major focus on that budget?A: “Well, this budget is a transformational one-- one where we’ll be able to look back 30 years from now and say this is when it all changed. It’s a chance to take two years of great economic progress and turn them into 20 years of prosperity to ensure we are never a flyover state ever again, that we are the destination. We have now had world-class companies make their largest investments ever in us. We’re home to Ford and Amazon’s largest investments in their history. So if we’re gonna have world-class operations, we’re gonna have a world-class workforce, which means we need a world-class public education system. So you are going to see historic or near historic investment in K through 12 and post-secondary education, and technical training and certificate programs to ensure that we can keep this momentum going. You’re going to see continued focus on health care, which is a basic human right. More investment than we’ve ever seen in our physical infrastructure-- our roads, our bridges, sewer, water, and you’re also going to see us being able to continue some programs where we live out our values in COVID. Here’s one in COVID. We were able to ensure that no senior went hungry. Before COVID, we had a waiting list for meals. We were able to open it up and get every senior who didn’t have enough to eat in Kentucky a meal. We have a healthy enough budget to fund that going forward and we should.”

