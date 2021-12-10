The Hive closes on property from WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green nonprofit received the keys to a place they have called home for several years.

The Hive rented their building off of U.S. 31 Bypass from WKU, but as of Thursday morning, the property is officially the Hive’s. The property originally was owned by Western Kentucky University.

The Hive’s mission is to rebooting services for adults with intellectual development disabilities and autism. It ultimately gives their members a safe space to call home. Their CEO and founder, Laura Orsland says their goal is to fix up the hive, with their most recent project, a pizza oven. Of course, they have plenty of visions for the space.

“We really want to embrace the community in this space,’ said Orsland. “People can use this space for a birthday party or for wedding shower, whatever they want to do, we’ve we just want to bring everybody in.”

She also says it’s amazing to see this project come full circle.

“This space was the Life Center. And I gave one of my first presentations standing right there in front of those windows to other families. And so now to circle back in to actually name this as it just makes it even just a little more meaningful,” said Orsland.

Orsland says they are not only thankful for WKU, but Independence Bank as well. The bank worked with them to be able to purchase the property.

